Gov. Justice makes appointment to 22nd District seat in House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Jarred Cannon of Hurricane to the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 22nd District.

The district covers parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan, and Putnam counties.

Cannon fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Joe Jeffries earlier this month and will serve the remainder of the unexpired term.

“I am very excited to appoint Jarred to this position in the House of Delegates,” Gov. Justice said. “He is going to work hard to represent the people of the 22nd District well, and I look forward to seeing him serve the state that I know he loves.”

Born and raised in West Virginia, Cannon is the owner of Athena Consulting, a West Virginia-based public relations firm. Cannon graduated from West Virginia University. He serves on the board of the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association and as an organizer and counselor for Camp Lincoln, a conservative youth leadership camp.

“I’d like to thank Governor Justice for his confidence in appointing me to represent the 22nd District in the House of Delegates,” Cannon said. “It’s an incredible honor and I am ready to get to work with the Governor and legislative leadership on day one to help make West Virginia the best place in the country to live, work, and raise a family.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.