Heat wave follows derecho wind storm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Monday night derecho-like wind storm and its weaker cousin storms that hit the mountains hard on Tuesday morning have come and gone. In their wake thousands were without power with the specter of a major heat wave. The heat and humidity combination is known as the heat index or real feel index. It’s the summer analog to the winter wind chill. That real feel will top 100 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday again with only a slight ebb on Friday.

In order to get rid of the heat we will likely go through another round of thunderstorms on Thursday night and or Friday.

By the weekend a refreshing north breeze should help drop the temperature and humidity to more cozy and comfy levels. In fact a breath of fresh air will greet the Father’s Day weekend when warm days and cooler nights will prevail with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s just for dad!

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.