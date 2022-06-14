How long does it take a parked car to reach deadly hot temperatures?

(WSAZ) - Even when it feels cool outside, cars can heat up to dangerous temperatures very quickly.

Leaving a window open is not enough- temperatures inside the car can rise almost 20 degrees Fahrenheit within the first 10 minutes, even with a window cracked open.

Children who are left unattended in parked cars are at greatest risk for heat stroke, and possibly death.

After 60 minutes, a car can reach 143 degrees when it’s 100 degrees outside.

When the air temperature is 80 degrees, a parked car can heat up to roughly 123 degrees.

Never leave infants or children in a parked car, even if the windows are open.

Tips for traveling with children:

To remind yourself that a child is in the car, keep a stuffed animal in the car seat. When the child is buckled in, place the stuffed animal in the front with the driver.

Dress infants and children in loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

When leaving your car, check to be sure everyone is out of the car. Do not overlook any children who have fallen asleep in the car.

Make sure they’re drinking plenty of fluids. Stay away from really cold drinks or drinks with too much sugar.

Car temperatures can rise quickly (WSAZ)

