Man accused of starting house fire arrested by police

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested in connection to a house fire that was reported early Monday morning.

According to the Ironton Police Department, the Ironton Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at 916 Adams Street around 12:40 a.m.

Officials say fire crews managed to contain flames and stop them from spreading to neighboring houses.

An interview at the scene with an eyewitness lead to an arrest, officers report.

The witness told officers they saw a man, known as Kendrick, enter the home and leave a short time later.

The witness also reported seeing flames immediately after the man left the home.

After interviews with other witnesses, investigators identified a suspect as Kendrick Jones, 42, of Ironton.

According to the Ironton Police Department, investigators spoke to Jones on the phone and obtained a statement. After the phone call, investigators say an arrest warrant was acquired.

Jones is in the Boyd County Jail awaiting extradition to Ohio and is charged with arson and breaking and entering.

