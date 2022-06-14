Advertisement

Man arrested after high-speed pursuit

Bernard “Bernie” Hickman, 40, was arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit in Wayne...
Bernard “Bernie” Hickman, 40, was arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit in Wayne County, West Virginia.(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit that involved law enforcement, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

Bernard “Bernie” Hickman, 40, faces felony fleeing in a vehicle charges and was on parole at the time of his arrest in Prichard, according to Thompson.

The sheriff said members of the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit attempted to catch up to a vehicle headed south on U.S. 52 when the driver accelerated and started passing vehicles at a high rate of speed.

Hickman is in custody in the Western Regional Jail, according to the West Virginia Jail and Correctional Facility Authority website.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say around 11:35 p.m. they were called to the 1800 block of Grant Street regarding...
Child, 4, killed while sitting on porch in Portsmouth
Fatal crash
State Police release name of fatal accident victim
Verdict reached in trial against man charged in Charleston police officer’s murder
The accident happened near the 46-mile marker.
Portion of I-64 shut down following rollover accident
The Boyd County Coroner’s Office says a deceased woman's family has been located.
Coroner’s office locates family of woman who died

Latest News

Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
WSAZ Monday Night Forecast - Jun 13
Andy's Monday Night Forecast - Jun 13
Investigators say Todd Christopher Roatsey, 43, of Elkview, West Virginia, admitted to posing...
Former elementary school counselor pleads guilty to child porn/enticement charges
Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands