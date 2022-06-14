Power outages reported in Ohio

Ohio (WSAZ) -- AEP Ohio reports more than 145,000 customers are without power after straight line winds and lightning crossed the state of Ohio, taking down trees and power lines.

AEP Ohio says crews have worked through the night and restored approximately 10,000 customers.

Hard hit areas may be left without power for several days. According to AEP Ohio, additional inclement weather may cause additional damage and outages resulting in a change in restoration times.

Below is a list of outages in Ohio counties in the region:

Gallia – 1,630

Jackson – 2,904

Lawrence – 231

Meigs – 2,755

Pike – 5,024

Scioto – 2,690

Vinton – 1,697

Reminder: do not touch any downed wires.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.