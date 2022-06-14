Advertisement

Power outages reported in Ohio

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ohio (WSAZ) -- AEP Ohio reports more than 145,000 customers are without power after straight line winds and lightning crossed the state of Ohio, taking down trees and power lines.

AEP Ohio says crews have worked through the night and restored approximately 10,000 customers.

Hard hit areas may be left without power for several days. According to AEP Ohio, additional inclement weather may cause additional damage and outages resulting in a change in restoration times.

Below is a list of outages in Ohio counties in the region:

  • Gallia – 1,630
  • Jackson – 2,904
  • Lawrence – 231
  • Meigs – 2,755
  • Pike – 5,024
  • Scioto – 2,690
  • Vinton – 1,697

Reminder: do not touch any downed wires.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say around 11:35 p.m. they were called to the 1800 block of Grant Street regarding...
Child, 4, killed while sitting on porch in Portsmouth
Verdict reached in trial against man charged in Charleston police officer’s murder
Fatal crash
State Police release name of fatal accident victim
Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
The accident happened near the 46-mile marker.
Portion of I-64 shut down following rollover accident

Latest News

Tree falls on power lines, sparks fire
Tree falls on power lines, sparks fire
Tree falls on power lines, sparks fire
Tree falls on power lines in Putnam County
Ashland Summer League
Journey through Parenthood | Videogaming
Journey through Parenthood | Videogaming