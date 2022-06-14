Putnam County cooling stations open to help residents deal with heat

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The weather’s been a source of frustration for Putnam County residents.

First came thunderstorms overnight Tuesday which caused upward of 8,000 Appalachian Power (AEP) customers in the county to lose power.

“This morning my toddler was very distraught,” said Teays Valley resident Courtney Anastasio. “He could not understand why the TV wouldn’t work.”

“I thought the house was going to blow down,” said Winfield resident Greg Terry. “The wind was blowing so hard, and it was just wind and rain.”

Tuesday afternoon brought the heat.

As many people faced high temperatures without power, Winfield Community Center opened as a cooling station.

“Right now, this is kind of new to us regarding the length of days and the heat and the electricity being out,” said Mary Jo Woodford with Putnam County EMS. “We are completely aware of the 108-degree heat index, so we opened this up to give some ice water and a few meals, I know a lot of people don’t have power for an unknown restoration time so that’s what we’re here for.”

Some businesses offered their services.

Valerie Street, who owns EZ Street Bar and Grill in St. Albans, decided to open up the restaurant to cool down and power up based on her own stress with outages.

“There’s all these things you don’t think about when you don’t have electricity,” she said. “I really just wanted to reach out and let people know we are here, we got AC, got plenty of places to charge your phones, come get a lunch, cool off.”

Woodford encourages everyone to take caution as temperatures continue to climb.

“Try to stay hydrated, try to keep your windows open, let the wind flow through your home,” she said.

As for Street, she said she’ll keep playing her part in the area.

“It’s a small community and we all should be trying to look out for each other that’s what we should do,” she said.

Winfield Community Center will not be open as a cooling station Wednesday.

The Huntington City Mission is also setting up hydrating stations at their shelters and dining hall. They are accepting donations at their 7th Avenue location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

In Charleston, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Roosevelt Neighborhood Center and Kanawha City Community Center will be open as cooling stations until Thursday.

