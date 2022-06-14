Residents relying on generators amid power outages

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- As of Tuesday afternoon, tens of thousand remain without power across West Virginia after storms swept through the region Monday night.

At one point Tuesday morning, that number was close to 73,000 customers in the dark.

While power outages have once again plagued the Mountain State, people along East Mud River Road say they’ve been here before.

It’s why Deborah Finley and her daughter-in-law Joyel say they have generators.

“It’s aggravating when it’s hot like this, and you think, ‘oh man, it’s going to get hot when the air conditioner goes off,’” said Deborah. “Thank the Good Lord, we have a generator.”

“It kicks on automatically,” Joyel said about her generator. “There’s maybe a second or two delay, but you hear it because it’s loud, but it doesn’t interrupt your service or anything.”

Downed trees and power lines across the region have crews filled with work as they restore power, which could take a few days.

Since Monday night, WSAZ has been asking Appalachian Power officials where crews are working, and for a timeline on restoration progress and efforts.

Tuesday afternoon, officials told us they have 500 line workers and damage assessors, as well as 600 tree workers.

Joyel says with thousands still waiting on an estimated time of restoration, she’s glad she made a costly investment in a generator.

“Most of the time, [the power is] back on within the same day, but there’s no guarantee of that” Joyel told WSAZ. “And the three or four days during that ice storm [in 2020] was enough frustration for me.”

Tuesday morning, Appalachian Power officials compared this storm to the 2012 Derecho, in which they said people were without power for several days in very hot temperatures.

They say that could very well be the case given the effects from this storm.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.