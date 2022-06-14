Scioto County works to provide resources during heat wave

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - After storms blew through Scioto County on Monday evening, EMA director Larry Mullins said he hopped in his car and conducted a “windshield survey.” He drove throughout the county looking for trees that may be blocking roadways.

“The Minford area, Rubyville, Clarktown, South Webster and Wheelersburg kind of got the brunt of the storm. We had trees down everywhere, but it seemed like those areas had substantially more,” Mullins said.

By Tuesday morning, crews had cleared those roadways so that citizens could navigate throughout the county without issue. One problem still remained.

“I think the power outages were probably the biggest problem. At the height of the storm here in Scioto County, there were about 9,000 people without power. Even by Tuesday morning, there were still about 7,100 without power,” Mullins said.

The combination of power outages and a major heat wave prompted the Salvation Army and Community Action Organization of Scioto County to kick into gear. The CAO debuted its new mobile hygiene trailer next to the Salvation Army facility.

“When we have a local emergency, the mobile hygiene unity will be available to use,” said Executive Director Steve Sturgill.

The trailer is outfitted with three separate showers and a laundry room. It gives folks the chance to get out of the sun and take a cold shower and those without power can come and get their laundry done.

“We’ve worked on it a long time. We are glad to see it finally rolled out and the community will see this all over Portsmouth and out into the county,” Sturgill said.

On Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. as a cooling center. The mobile hygiene trailer will also be available during those hours and will remain there until Thursday afternoon.

