Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands

Viewer Jamie Zepp shared this photo of a thunderstorm moving through Huntington on Monday night.
Viewer Jamie Zepp shared this photo of a thunderstorm moving through Huntington on Monday night.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Severe thunderstorms tore through much of the region Monday night, downing trees and knocking out power to thousands.

The fast-moving storm line, which progressed through the region from northeast to the southwest, spawned several severe thunderstorm warnings, including in Cabell and Kanawha counties where the National Weather Service advised of winds up to 70 mph and quarter-size hail.

Trees are reported down throughout much of the Tri-State, especially in parts of southeast Ohio, according to WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier.

As of 9:30 p.m., American Electric Power reported the following outages in West Virginia:

- Cabell County – 6,663

- Lincoln County – 3,230

- Wayne County – 1,609

- Mason County – 2,275

- Putnam County – 1,100

- Kanawha County – 1,726

- Jackson County – 1,274

In southeast Ohio, AEP reported the following outages:

- Scioto County - 7,026

- Jackson County - 3,414

- Meigs County - 3,074

- Gallia County - 1,415

- Lawrence County - 538

- Pike County - 5,343

- Vinton County - 1,443

- Athens County - 1,935

By comparison, outages in eastern Kentucky were minimal.

There are no immediate reports of injuries due to storm damage. The storms followed extreme heat and humidity, including heat indices in the high 90s.

Tropical heatwave to be respected

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

