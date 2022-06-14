Advertisement

Summer league tips off in Ashland

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - High school basketball teams from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky are taking advantage of a June three week practice period this week in Ashland. The Tomcats are hosting the Ashland Summer League where over 70 teams are getting their fill of hoops. Games are being played at Anderson Gym, Ashland Middle School with JV, freshman and middle school action being held at Alumni Gym.

Here’s the highlights from Ashland vs. Martin County and Spring Valley against Wheelersburg as seen on WSAZ Monday evening.

