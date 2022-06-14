Thousands in West Virginia without power after severe weather
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Approximately 74,000 customers across West Virginia and Virginia are without power Tuesday morning following Monday night’s severe weather.
According to AEP, crews are assessing damage Tuesday.
Below is a list of affected counties in our region:
- Boone: 1,750
- Cabell: 6,422
- Clay: 794
- Fayette: 1,071
- Greenbrier: 328
- Kanawha: 11,032
- Lincoln: 3,946
- Logan: 767
- Mingo: 315
- Nicholas: 90
- Putnam: 2,570
- Raleigh: 1,604
- Roane: 956
- Wayne: 1,836
CLICK HERE FOR THE AEP OUTAGE MAP
Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
If you see a downed line, stay away and keep others away, especially children and pets. Report hazards immediately: 800-956-4237.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.