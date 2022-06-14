Thousands in West Virginia without power after severe weather

W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Approximately 74,000 customers across West Virginia and Virginia are without power Tuesday morning following Monday night’s severe weather.

According to AEP, crews are assessing damage Tuesday.

Below is a list of affected counties in our region:

Boone: 1,750

Cabell: 6,422

Clay: 794

Fayette: 1,071

Greenbrier: 328

Kanawha: 11,032

Lincoln: 3,946

Logan: 767

Mingo: 315

Nicholas: 90

Putnam: 2,570

Raleigh: 1,604

Roane: 956

Wayne: 1,836

If you see a downed line, stay away and keep others away, especially children and pets. Report hazards immediately: 800-956-4237.

