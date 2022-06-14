Advertisement

Thousands in West Virginia without power after severe weather

Fallen tree topples power lines along East Mud River Road in Milton.
Fallen tree topples power lines along East Mud River Road in Milton.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Approximately 74,000 customers across West Virginia and Virginia are without power Tuesday morning following Monday night’s severe weather.

According to AEP, crews are assessing damage Tuesday.

Below is a list of affected counties in our region:

  • Boone: 1,750
  • Cabell: 6,422
  • Clay: 794
  • Fayette: 1,071
  • Greenbrier: 328
  • Kanawha: 11,032
  • Lincoln: 3,946
  • Logan: 767
  • Mingo: 315
  • Nicholas: 90
  • Putnam: 2,570
  • Raleigh: 1,604
  • Roane: 956
  • Wayne: 1,836

CLICK HERE FOR THE AEP OUTAGE MAP

Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands

If you see a downed line, stay away and keep others away, especially children and pets. Report hazards immediately: 800-956-4237.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

