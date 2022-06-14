Advertisement

Tony on the First Look at 4 Derecho hot seat

Wind storm aims for derecho status
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to derechos, the mother of them all is the June 2012 storm line. Tony tracked it and says there are some similarities to Monday night’s squall line. In order to be designated a derecho, a wind storm must travel 240 miles, last six hours and produce widespread wind damage. Check, check and check says TC so yes the storm line that passed Monday night and knocked out power to thousands can be called a derecho.

Tony adds it is storms like this one that will inspire future meteorologists!

