Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show

Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.(Wood County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A Texas woman was charged with a felony after spitting on a corpse at a funeral home during a viewing, arrest records show.

According to an arrest affidavit, Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, walked into a funeral home in Tyler, Texas, on Nov. 29, walked straight up to the casket, and spit on the corpse.

A witness on the scene said Hinds had animosity toward the family of the person in the casket.

Tyler police obtained a warrant for Hinds’ arrest on Jan. 4.

Hinds was arrested June 5 and charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse. She posted a $2,500 bond the next day.

