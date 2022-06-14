W.Va. lawmakers briefed on school safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three weeks after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, West Virginia lawmakers received a briefing from state officials on preparedness efforts and school safety in the Mountain State.

Legislative leaders billed Tuesday’s presentation as a general session for informational purposes. Their members received three reports on current conditions and potential upgrades.

Rob Cunningham, deputy secretary for the state’s Department of Homeland Security, told lawmakers about the potential development of an app. He believes an app-based reporting system would be of more use to students, who favor text messaging and apps to telephone calls.

Cunningham, who also serves on the Putnam County Board of Education, told lawmakers he was tasked May 26 with looking at school safety issues.

A state Department of Education official outlined requirements that every district to have a crisis response plan. He also noted the need of one caring adult for every child, believing such attention could help help identify threats.

Lawmakers also learned about safety barriers that are built into new schools, such as entrance barriers strong enough to block a vehicle, numbering on every door and window to help first responders and trap doors that can help isolate an intruder to one area.

The director of the state School Building Authority, David Roach, told lawmakers half of the state’s schools lack safe entrance construction. He estimates retrofitting all remaining schools would cost the state $164 million.

WSAZ asked lawmakers what concerns still need addressed.

“What concerns me is that we need to expand our talks,” said Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell. “I think this was a good start. We have to look at this from a holistic standpoint. I didn’t hear enough today about the mental health of our students and having more social workers and therapists in the classroom. I think that is highly important.”

Del. Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha, pointed to the need for better cell service at some schools, believing communication is crucial in an emergency.

“So you can imagine, you’ve got a school building, as we mentioned here, outside authorities are unknown to what’s going on inside, there’s very few windows that they can see in there, so communication is vital,” he said. “Right now we are sorely lacking in the state of West Virginia with cell phone coverage in our school buildings.”

Other lawmakers asked about alarm systems to notify school administrators when a door is ajar, as well as the percentage of schools with prevention resource officers at the facility.

Cunningham estimates about 25% of schools in West Virginia have one of those officers.

No action was taken Tuesday. Any legislation would require a special session or have to wait until lawmakers convene in regular session next January.

