AJGA Bluegrass Junior back at Bellefonte CC

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s become a Father’s day week tradition at Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland. Every June some of the best junior golfers in the country descend upon the Ashland area for the Natural Rescource Partners Bluegrass Junior tournament. It’s been played at Bellefonte since 1984, the longest continuous AJGA tournament played at the same venue.

Over the years the tournament has produced some champions who win would major championships after joining the PGA Tour. 2-time major champion Justin Thomas won twice here in 2008 and 2009. 2003 Open champion Ben Curtis also won at the AJGA Bluegrass. Among other PGA stars who have played here are Bubba Watson, Jim Furyk, J.B. Holmes and Charles Howell III. LPGA stars Michelle McGann, Leigh Ann Hardin, and Brittany Lincecome all once roamed the fairways at Bellefonte.

The 54-hole event begins Wednesday morning.

