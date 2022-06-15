Advertisement

Cooling centers open as heat wave hits the region

Community Action Organization’s (CAO) Hygiene Trailer sets up outside of the Salvation Army in...
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - Thousands across the region remain without power Wednesday following Monday night’s severe weather.

New Hope United Methodist Church in Proctorville, Ohio has opened a cooling station in its fellowship hall.

People hoping to escape the heat can stop by June 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Hope is located at 111 Township Road 1130 Proctorville, Ohio 45669. For any questions call 740-886-5311.

The Community Acton Organization’s (CAO) Hygiene Trailer set up outside of the Salvation Army in Portsmouth Wednesday.

The trailer is available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday for anyone needing to take a shower or do laundry

The trailer will be outside of the Salvation Army Thursday as well between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army in Portsmouth has also opened its lobby to the public.

The Excessive Heat Waring remains in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

