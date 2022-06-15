Coping with oppressive heat without electricity

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Dangerous heat combined with no electricity is making for a challenging mix for thousands of people in our region waiting for their power to be restored following Monday night’s storms.

Elderly neighbors along Wilson Ridge in the Willow Wood area of Lawrence County are trying to cope with the high temperatures without the benefit of air conditioning.

Lloyd Shuff uses an oxygen machine for his sleep apnea, but Tuesday he faced his second consecutive night without it.

“It’s hard to breath,” Shuff said. “It makes it really rough.”

Laura Romine couldn’t tolerate the stifling heat at her own home any longer. She went to stay next door with her daughter, who has a generator. The generator doesn’t power the AC, but large fans offer relief.

“I couldn’t take it any more,” she said. “It’s too hot, and I just feel weak.”

A spokesperson with Buckeye Rural Electric says they’ve brought in five contractors to help crews deal with broken poles and downed lines, but it could be days before power is restored for some.

According to their Facebook page, as of 5:30 Tuesday evening, more than 4,000 members remained without power. That number was around 10,000 at the peak of the storm.

“There are many factors that affect the restoration speed, and the widespread damage that we are seeing takes a lot of time and manpower to fix,” a post on the page said. “At this time, we are still unable to provide estimated restoration times, but crews will continue to work throughout the night.”

