Crews work to restore power in Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - As many people blast the AC trying to stay as cool as possible during this intense heat wave, many are still sweltering in the dark following Monday night’s storms.

AEP crews in the Buckeye State have been working around the clock to restore power.

AEP Ohio says their crews are working around the clock in 16-hour shifts.

According to AEP Ohio, there are nearly 2,000 employees working on storm restoration, in addition to 500 employees from other states helping out.

As restoration times differ depending on the area, some neighbors in the Lucasville area, for example, may not have their power come back on until noon Friday, AEP Ohio said.

The company says crews have been making repairs to equipment, including putting wires back up.

In Scioto County, 911 lines have also been down. As of now, you cannot call 911 directly. If you’re in an emergency you’ll have to make a call to either the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566, Portsmouth Police at 740-353-4101, or New Boston Police Department at 740-456-4109.

