Huntington officials break ground on new fire station named after former mayor

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington city officials broke ground at the site of a future fire station Wednesday at the corner of 9th Avenue and 20th Street Wednesday morning.

“We will not be satisfied with anything less than the Huntington Fire Department being the best professional fire department in the nation,” said Mayor Steve Williams.

The station will be named after former Huntington Mayor Joseph L. Williams Jr. and it will replace the current University Fire Station at 6th Avenue and 20th Street.

The new station will be south of the viaducts and will enhance response times, especially in bad weather.

“This allows us to have resources on both sides of that divide in the event of a catastrophe of some sort,” said Fire Chief Greg Fuller.

Chief Fuller says the new station will have a drive-through design, eliminating the problem they have at the current station with single-door garages, which make it hard for trucks to get in and out.

He says they also have concerns with the sleeping quarters at the old station.

“Being in a situation where you don’t have firefighters whose sleeping quarters are directly above the diesel exhaust, gives us a safety enhancement that we’re very very pleased with,” he said.

Chief Fuller said it’s also important to place a fire station in the Fairfield community as they respond there the most.

“From statistics, Fairfield is the area where we have the most fires in the city of Huntington, and unfortunately, we’ve had the most fatalities,” said Fuller. “This station is going to serve a very important purpose by being here and allowing us to quickly get to folks needing help.”

Mayor Williams Jr. who the station is named after is a longtime resident of the Fairfield neighborhood, where the station will be located.

“It’s something I never expected,” said Williams Jr. “I’ve only done what I felt I should do throughout my life and because there are so many people that have done so much to make our nation great but never receive recognition, I feel somewhat guilty that I received the recognition that they should have received.”

Williams served on Huntington City Council from 1981-1985 and was appointed by his fellow council members to serve as mayor in 1984-85 when the City of Huntington operated under a council-manager form of government.

“Being associated with a group of men and women who would put their own life on the line in order to save people their home and property, I couldn’t think of a better group of individuals that I would want to be associated with,” said Williams.

The project will cost $4.9 million to complete, and construction will begin later this month. Fuller says he hopes it will be in operation in July of 2023.

This is one of two new stations that will be open before January of 2025. Mayor Steve Williams says they are currently working on a design and finances for one in Westmorland.

Mayor Steve Williams also said for the 2023 fiscal year, the fire department will have the largest budget in history with nearly $14.5 million.

The new station also will provide a training room with classroom space.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.