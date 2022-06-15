Lifeguard shortage reducing pool hours

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Just like many public pools in the region, Kanawha County Parks and Recreation is having a hard time staffing lifeguards.

Coonskin pool is short about eight lifeguards, forcing officials to close the pool on Mondays.

The director tells WSAZ.com the main problems are work ethic and extracurricular activity conflicts.

“These kids, they don’t work like they used to when I was a kid,” said Jeff Hutchinson, Kanawha County Parks and Recreation. “If they’re playing sports, most of the lifeguards are cheerleading, they’re in the band, their season never ends. It’s all summer long, all year long, they’re always doing it. So, it’s tough, it’s tough to employ them.”>

Hutchinson says attendance has been down. He sited inflation costs and families purchasing their own pools are contributing factors.

