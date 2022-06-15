Advertisement

Many Suddenlink customers without service after accident

Many Suddenlink customers in West Virginia are without service Wednesday evening after...
Many Suddenlink customers in West Virginia are without service Wednesday evening after fiber-optic lines were torn down in an accident, a company spokesperson said.
By Jackson Lilly
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Many Suddenlink customers in West Virginia are without service Wednesday evening after fiber-optic lines were torn down in an accident, a company spokesperson said.

They said an oversized truck tore down Suddenlink lines on U.S. 60, which is causing a loss of services for some Suddenlink customers in the Milton, Wayne, Hurricane, and Scott Depot areas. That involves Cabell, Wayne and Putnam counties.

The spokesperson released the following statement:

“Our teams are aware of the fiber break and are en-route to the accident site where they will work to restore services to affected customers as quickly as possible. We appreciate our customers’ patience at this time.”

WSAZ also has received reports that other internet/television/phone providers have been affected by the service outage, but we have not confirmed that.

The Suddenlink spokesperson said restoration estimates will be provided throughout the evening, including on social media.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Fallen tree topples power lines along East Mud River Road in Milton.
Thousands in West Virginia without power after severe weather
Jamie Rife, 51, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, faces several charges after a police pursuit in Pike...
Man’s name released in Pike County pursuit, shots-fired incident
Bernard “Bernie” Hickman, 40, was arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit in Wayne...
Man arrested after high-speed pursuit
Fire spread from a camper to a home, causing extensive damage to the house in Ona, West Virginia.
Fire extensively damages home

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
Playground equipment reaches triple digits
Playground equipment reaches triple digits
A plastic slide at the playground read 146 degrees Fahrenheit on an infrared thermometer.
Playground equipment reaches triple digits
Shooting generic
Teen pleads guilty in deadly shooting