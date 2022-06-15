Advertisement

P-EBT to be issued for non-students receiving SNAP in West Virginia

(MGN Online)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to eligible non-students, or children under the age of six years old who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Eligible non-students are those who reside in a county where one or more schools have been closed or operated at reduced attendance due to COVID-19. Children in this population only will receive P-EBT for months in which they were in an active SNAP household.

If a child is eligible, they will be mailed a benefit letter. There is not an application for this benefit. Please retain the case number found on the letter.

Qualified children will receive $22.44 in P-EBT for each month they qualify. P-EBT benefits will be dispersed in two primary issuances: August–December 2021 will be issued in July 2022 and January–May 2022 will be issued in September 2022.

P-EBT will be issued on the WV P-EBT card in the name of the eligible child. If a child received a P-EBT card during the 2020-2021 program year, a new card will not be automatically sent. If the card has been lost, a new card may be requested by calling 1-866-545-6502.

For more information >>> CLICK HERE.

