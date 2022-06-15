Police pursuit ends with driver shot by authorities

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A driver was shot by authorities following a police pursuit in Pike County Wednesday, according to Kentucky State Police.

The chase was initiated by officers with the Pikeville Police Department.

The driver is alive, but injuries are unknown at this time, according to Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky State Police has not released a location of where the chase began, but a portion of U.S. 23 in Pike County is currently closed as state police investigates.

The road is currently closed near the old Big Lots building in the Coal Run community.

Police are expected to be on scene for several hours, so they suggest drivers find an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

