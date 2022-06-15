Portsmouth becomes backdrop for documentary

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - When an Army Intelligence Officer returned to his hometown of Portsmouth in 2007, he saw the devastation caused by the opioid epidemic. After serving two tours in Iraq, he brought those skills home and put them to use.

Dale King has been trying to find ways to help the community cope and heal. He found power and strength when he started a local CrossFit gym.

Now, a feature documentary is in the works to showcase the work, dedication and perseverance of a small town, looking to make a comeback.

“Small Town Strong” is a feature film from Vaughn and Violet Productions and Spartan Solutions Group, telling the story of addiction, recovery, compassion and fitness.

Filming wraps up Saturday, at “The Gauntlet” CrossFit competition. Thirty 4-person teams will compete in a 90-minute test of strength, endurance and physical challenges.

More details will be announced once the documentary is ready to be released.

