Advertisement

Portsmouth becomes backdrop for documentary

Portsmouth becomes backdrop for documentary
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - When an Army Intelligence Officer returned to his hometown of Portsmouth in 2007, he saw the devastation caused by the opioid epidemic. After serving two tours in Iraq, he brought those skills home and put them to use.

Dale King has been trying to find ways to help the community cope and heal. He found power and strength when he started a local CrossFit gym.

Now, a feature documentary is in the works to showcase the work, dedication and perseverance of a small town, looking to make a comeback.

“Small Town Strong” is a feature film from Vaughn and Violet Productions and Spartan Solutions Group, telling the story of addiction, recovery, compassion and fitness.

Filming wraps up Saturday, at “The Gauntlet” CrossFit competition. Thirty 4-person teams will compete in a 90-minute test of strength, endurance and physical challenges.

More details will be announced once the documentary is ready to be released.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say around 11:35 p.m. they were called to the 1800 block of Grant Street regarding...
Child, 4, killed while sitting on porch in Portsmouth
Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Verdict reached in trial against man charged in Charleston police officer’s murder
Fatal crash
State Police release name of fatal accident victim
The Boyd County Coroner’s Office says a deceased woman's family has been located.
Coroner’s office locates family of woman who died

Latest News

Thousands of people are dealing with the scenario after Monday night's storms knocked out power.
Coping with oppressive heat without electricity
Portsmouth becomes backdrop for documentary
Portsmouth becomes backdrop for documentary
Thousands of people remain without power in West Virginia, as Appalachian Power spokesperson...
Power crews working hard to restore service
Thousands of people are dealing with the scenario after Monday night's storms knocked out power.
Coping with no power in oppressive heat