Power crews working hard to restore service

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of people remain without power in West Virginia, as Appalachian Power spokesperson Phil Moye said they’re working to restore everyone’s electricity.

Crews are out across the state, but because of how widespread the damage is, each repair is taking a different amount of time.

“It’s a lot of work ahead of us, about 1,200 locations where we’ve got to go out and make some sort of repair to get everyone back on,” Moye said.

One such location is on Oliver Street in St. Albans. Since 7 a.m. Tuesday, a crew has been working to restore power. For those who live on the street, like Ida Tolbert, she’s hoping the power will come back soon because she’s worried about her neighbors not having air conditioning in such hot and humid weather.

“I can, you know, pretty much take the heat or whatever,” she said. “I can go out and sit in my car and turn the air conditioner on or whatever, but a lot of people can’t do that.”

Oliver Street is one of the hundreds of places Moye said crews have gone, but not every area can be fixed quickly. The heat is slowing everything down as crews need to take more breaks than usual.

With so many variables, AEP is hesitant to give anyone exact timeframes as to when their power will be restored.

“I know folks would want to be able to hear right off the bat, OK, you’re gonna be back in 24 hours or 48 hours and we’re working to get that answer as quickly as we can but we also want to make sure that when we provide information like that it’s accurate,” Moye said.

He added they have around 1,100 people working to get power restored. AEP said they were expecting to have crews working on Oliver Street until 10 p.m.

