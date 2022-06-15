Advertisement

Practice moved up ahead of extreme heat

The kids may be out of school for the summer, but if you’re a parent, you know sports never stop.
The kids may be out of school for the summer, but if you're a parent, you know sports never stop.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The kids may be out of school for the summer, but if you’re a parent, you know sports never stop.

Wednesday morning, both the Cabell Midland Football and Boys Soccer Team held practices.

The football team was already scheduled to practice at 8 a.m., but the soccer team wasn’t supposed to start until 7:00 p.m.

But with temperatures in the 90s at that hour, the athletic trainer told coaches they needed to have all practices done by 11 a.m. if they planned on holding them.

“It’s a lot easier for me to be proactive by looking at the heat, what’s coming, and tell my coaches to adapt beforehand, rather than being in a hot practice and have to react to a player that may have lost consciousness or is going through a possible heat stroke,” said Andrew DeMoss, who is the athletic trainer at Cabell Midland High School.

Student athletes recognize the dangers, too.

“In the heat like this, anybody can pass out, but as long as you’re hydrated, that’s the key thing for this heat,” said Shawn Rouse, a senior on the football team.

With extreme temperatures still expected to be a factor tomorrow – the soccer team will once again practice tomorrow morning.

