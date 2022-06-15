Advertisement

Say goodbye to ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’ final episode airs this week

Wendy Williams has been out all season because of health issues.
Wendy Williams has been out all season because of health issues.(The Wendy Williams Show / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After 13 seasons, “The Wendy Williams Show” will officially come to an end this week.

Variety has reported the last show will air Friday, but Wendy won’t be there.

She’s been out all season because of health issues.

It’s been a rocky few years for the talk show host. Beyond health issues, she shared that she lived in a sober house for a time.

There have also been questions about her mental health, a divorce and financial trouble.

Still, the show’s syndicators said they want to work with her again at some point. What that will look like though, and when, is anyone’s guess.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Fallen tree topples power lines along East Mud River Road in Milton.
Thousands in West Virginia without power after severe weather
Bernard “Bernie” Hickman, 40, was arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit in Wayne...
Man arrested after high-speed pursuit
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Fire spread from a camper to a home, causing extensive damage to the house in Ona, West Virginia.
Fire extensively damages home

Latest News

A commercial bus driver says he didn't know the gummies he ate while driving contained THC.
Bus driver blacks out behind wheel, says he didn’t know his gummy snacks included THC
FILE- Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Secretary Miguel Cardona, U.S. Department of Education
Plans to give parents a bigger say on what’s happening inside their children’s classrooms with new national council
Combat veteran James Bolin hugs John Boyd, a stranger who stepped up and paid Bolin's rent for...
Stranger pays year’s rent for disabled combat veteran who feared losing home
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes