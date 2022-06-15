Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he supports framework deal on guns

WASHINGTON (NBC NEWS) - Senator Mitch McConnell, who leads the GOP Senate minority, is suggesting he will support a gun safety bill.

The senior Senator from Kentucky said he is “comfortable” with the framework of the legislation worked out by a bi-partisan group of senators, and if the legislation is similar to the framework - the bill will have his support.

“Senator Cornyn, who as you know I asked to be the point person on our side to see if we could come to an outcome after these horrible school shootings. And his teammates indicated, as you have reported, are coming together behind the framework which hopefully can be turned into legislative language and passed. For myself, I’m comfortable with the framework and if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicates, I’ll be supporting,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky.

“I’ve already told you my view of the framework, if it leads to a piece of legislation, I intend to support it. I think its progress for the country and I think the bipartisan group has done the best they can to get total support. And the background check enhancement for that age group, I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.