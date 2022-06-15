Advertisement

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he supports framework deal on guns

By NBC News
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (NBC NEWS) - Senator Mitch McConnell, who leads the GOP Senate minority, is suggesting he will support a gun safety bill.

The senior Senator from Kentucky said he is “comfortable” with the framework of the legislation worked out by a bi-partisan group of senators, and if the legislation is similar to the framework - the bill will have his support.

“Senator Cornyn, who as you know I asked to be the point person on our side to see if we could come to an outcome after these horrible school shootings. And his teammates indicated, as you have reported, are coming together behind the framework which hopefully can be turned into legislative language and passed. For myself, I’m comfortable with the framework and if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicates, I’ll be supporting,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky.

“I’ve already told you my view of the framework, if it leads to a piece of legislation, I intend to support it. I think its progress for the country and I think the bipartisan group has done the best they can to get total support. And the background check enhancement for that age group, I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Fallen tree topples power lines along East Mud River Road in Milton.
Thousands in West Virginia without power after severe weather
Bernard “Bernie” Hickman, 40, was arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit in Wayne...
Man arrested after high-speed pursuit
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Fire spread from a camper to a home, causing extensive damage to the house in Ona, West Virginia.
Fire extensively damages home

Latest News

Mitch Mcconnell (R -Ky)
MCCONNELL ON GUN FRAMEWORK
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, June 15th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Crews work to restore power
Crews work to restore power
Fire extensively damages home
Fire extensively damages home