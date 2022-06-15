Summer heat wave rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The week long heat wave has 2 more days to run with Thursday expected to be equally sultry to Wednesday. That will mean highs in the mid 90s (upper 90s downtown). Throw in the humidity factor and the feels like temperature known as the heat index will top 100 degrees again. The good news focuses on the promise of a two day break in the heat for the Father’s day weekend.

Now one way to break a heat wave is to produce thunderstorms. That risk will return Thursday night and Friday though it appears the nature of cooling rains will be more scattered than we would like. Still rain or no rain at your house…a front will cross the region Friday and be followed by a breath of fresh air in time for weekend events like Yak Fest and the Tour de Coal in St. Albans, Festivall in Charleston and Picnic with the Pops in Huntington.

Weekend highs will only be near 80 (after a week in the 90s) and lows will drop first into the 60s then 50s by Sunday.

Meanwhile in an “action-reaction” event, the heat wave is likely to return next week and with the specter of an overall dry period ahead, we could be looking at a heat wave that is even hotter than we have been through this week.

