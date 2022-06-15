Advertisement

Teen pleads guilty in deadly shooting

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A boy who was 17 at the time of a deadly shooting last March in St. Albans has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s office said Wednesday.

In addition, the teen will be tried as an adult.

The boy is accused in the shooting of Jimmy Keith, 26, of Pond Gap. The incident happened March 10 along Third Street West in St. Albans.

The suspect’s sentencing is set for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8.

For previous coverage:

Juvenile arrested in deadly shooting

