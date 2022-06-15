Advertisement

When to throw away food during power outage in heat wave

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of people are still without power across our region following Monday night’s storms. If you don’t have a generator, you’ve likely had to deal with two major issues: a sweltering house and trying to figure out what food you may have to throw away.

“This food that’s in this refrigerator -- if it goes bad they won’t have anything tonight unless someone from the goodness of their hearts and the love of the Lord brings it for them,” Greg Lunsford said.

Lunsford is a pastor at a Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church in Cabell County. Just like many other people across our region, he has faced a power outage for several hours during an intense heat wave. This takes a toll on what he is able to provide when it comes to hosting vacation Bible school, as well as serving lunches for children in the area-- meals he knows are beneficial for families.

When power returns, Lunsford hopes to see more families in the community take up this opportunity throughout the entire summer.

If your food has been sitting in the refrigerator for hours after the power has gone out, don’t throw away anything just yet. There are a few things you can look for ultimately decide what can stay and what has to go.

Health experts encourage you to keep an eye out for what temperature your fridge is currently at.

According to the Ohio Department of Health Food Safety Program, if your fridge is above 40 degrees for two hours or more you’re encouraged to throw away food items such as meat, seafood, and some dairy products like milk and sour cream.

Refrigerated foods sitting above this temperature for prolonged periods of time have the potential to grow bacteria or pathogens that can cause illnesses, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

However, on the flip side, there are some foods that can sit longer such as butter, processed cheeses, and bread.

A tip to preserve your food is to avoid opening freezers and refrigerators as much as possible to avoid letting heat in.

When it comes to staying as cool as possible in order to avoid overheating, the Ohio Department lists the following tips:

• Drink plenty of fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

• Wear loose, lightweight clothing.

• Take cool baths or showers.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, headache, nausea, a fast weak pulse and cold, clammy skin. If you experience such symptoms, move to a cool place, loosen your clothes, sip water and apply cold cloths.

Check out the following document for more information:

