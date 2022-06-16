36 holes down....18 to go at AJGA

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second round of the Natural Resource Partners AJGA golf tournament wrapped up another sweltering day in Ashland with the boys tournament very much up for grabs and the girls side is close to a runaway.

Hazard’s Gavin Clutts shot an even par 70 on Thursday and has a two day total of -5 with Barboursville’s Cameron Jarvis and Florida’s Jiongchen Li are two strokes back at -3. Pikeville’s Cameron Roberts is four shots back at -1 and is tied for fourth with Virginia’s Jake Albert.

From the girls tournament, Morehead’s Athena Singh holds a six shot lead over her nearest competitor after 36 holes with a score of -3.

The final round is Friday at Bellefonte Country Club and here are the highlights from the second round as seen on WSAZ Thursday evening.

