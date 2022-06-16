Advertisement

36 holes down....18 to go at AJGA

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second round of the Natural Resource Partners AJGA golf tournament wrapped up another sweltering day in Ashland with the boys tournament very much up for grabs and the girls side is close to a runaway.

Hazard’s Gavin Clutts shot an even par 70 on Thursday and has a two day total of -5 with Barboursville’s Cameron Jarvis and Florida’s Jiongchen Li are two strokes back at -3. Pikeville’s Cameron Roberts is four shots back at -1 and is tied for fourth with Virginia’s Jake Albert.

From the girls tournament, Morehead’s Athena Singh holds a six shot lead over her nearest competitor after 36 holes with a score of -3.

The final round is Friday at Bellefonte Country Club and here are the highlights from the second round as seen on WSAZ Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Rife, 51, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, faces several charges after a police pursuit in Pike...
Man’s name released in Pike County pursuit, shots-fired incident
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Crews work to restore fiber-optic lines that were damaged early Wednesday afternoon in an...
Some Suddenlink customers without service after accident
P-EBT to be issued for non-students receiving SNAP in West Virginia
Shooting generic
Teen pleads guilty in deadly shooting

Latest News

AJGA THURSDAY
Barboursville golfer shares lead after first round at AJGA Bluegrass
Barboursville golfer shares lead after first round at AJGA Bluegrass
Barboursville golfer shares lead after first round at AJGA Bluegrass
Barboursville golfer shares lead after round 1 at AJGA Bluegrass
AJGA Bluegrass Junior back at Bellefonte Country Club
AJGA Bluegrass Junior back at Bellefonte Country Club