Advertisement

4-year-old boy drowns in pool; mom says he just started swim lessons

Authorities in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool. (Source: WRDW)
By WRDW Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Wednesday morning, the second drowning call within 24 hours.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported a 4-year-old boy drowned in a pool at a residence. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

The county coroner did not immediately identify the boy but his mother, Dori Scott, shared on social media that her son had just started swimming lessons, as reported by WRDW.

Scott wrote, ”My heart has been ripped out of my chest,” after the drowning incident. She also said her life won’t be the same and reminded everyone to cherish the moments with their babies, as you never know.

Authorities said 49-year-old Antony Mack was another drowning victim this week after he was pulled from an apartment pool but later died.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Jamie Rife, 51, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, faces several charges after a police pursuit in Pike...
Man’s name released in Pike County pursuit, shots-fired incident
Fallen tree topples power lines along East Mud River Road in Milton.
Thousands in West Virginia without power after severe weather
Fire spread from a camper to a home, causing extensive damage to the house in Ona, West Virginia.
Fire extensively damages home
Bernard “Bernie” Hickman, 40, was arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit in Wayne...
Man arrested after high-speed pursuit

Latest News

How to safely use a home generator
How to safely use a home generator
Keeping pets safe during heat wave
Keeping your pet safe in the heat
Many Suddenlink customers without service after accident
Many Suddenlink customers without service after accident
Community members gathered across the street from where Zsailynn Conley was shot and prayed for...
Vigil held for boy shot and killed in Portsmouth