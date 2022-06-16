Advertisement

Accident closes part of Kanawha Turnpike

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of the Kanawha Turnpike is closed late Thursday afternoon due to an accident involving multiple utility poles and power lines down in the roadway, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just after 4 p.m. No injuries were reported.

All of the Kanawha Turnpike from Jefferson Road to the Interstate 64 West exit ramp (Exit 55) is shut down at this time, dispatchers say. They said it could be closed for “an extended time.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

