Incident shuts down portion of I-79

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have confirmed there was an incident involving state police and other law enforcement officials along I-79 at the Weston interchange.

The incident happened at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Crews from our sister station, WDTV, are at the scene gathering information.

The northbound lanes of I-79 are shut down “indefinitely”.

Northbound traffic is being re-routed onto Route 19.

One southbound lane of I-79 is back open.

West Virginia State Police told WSAZ they will be releasing more information about the incident soon.

A Lewis County 911 dispatcher said that the scene was active, but not a a current threat.

Governor Jim Justice responded on his Facebook about the incident, “Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to pray for this deputy and his family during this time. Also, for all those responding to this incident. We should always keep our first responders in our prayers because they are our heroes. They run to the fire to keep us safe and we should never forget their sacrifice.”

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.