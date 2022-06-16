Appalachian Power restoration efforts continue following Monday’s severe weather

(WSAZ) - Power is back on for 88 percent of the 73,000 customers affected by the wind storm that swept through West Virginia on Monday and Tuesday damaging power poles, Appalachian Power reports Thursday.

AEP says the majority of the remaining outages are in remote areas where it is difficult to gain access to with bucket trucks.

“This limited access, combined with the intense 90-plus degree heat, has made restoration challenging for the 1,750 workers dedicated to restoring power for customers,” AEP wrote Thursday on Facebook.

There are roughly 600 places where workers need to make repairs to restore service to the remaining 9,000 customers. The Wheeling area has the most outages with 5,140 customers without power.

“The majority of the repairs yet to be made are in remote areas where power poles and equipment are located away from the main road and truck access is limited. In many of these instances, track diggers are required to set new poles, and line mechanics must climb the pole to replace the wire and other equipment.”

Estimated times for restoration in the following counties are:

Today, June 16, 10:00 p.m.

Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo and Raleigh

Friday, June 17, 10:00 p.m.

Cabell, Jackson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mason, and Ohio

There may be isolated instances in which restoration may extend beyond these estimated times.

According to AEP’s outage map at 3 p.m. the following counties in the region still are dealing with outages:

Boone: 52

Cabell: 665

Clay: 9

Fayette: 15

Jackson: 96

Kanawha: 1,406

Lincoln: 367

Logan: 6

Mason: 649

Mingo: 11

Putnam: 219

Roane: 147

Wayne: 11

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.