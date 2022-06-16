Advertisement

Barboursville golfer shares lead after round 1 at AJGA Bluegrass

golf MGN generic
golf MGN generic(Pexels)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The leaderboard at the AJGA Bluegrass Junior golf tournament has more than a little local flavor after round 1 of the tournament at Bellefonte Country Club.

Barboursville’s Cameron Jarvis posted a 5-under 65 to share the lead in the boys’ division with Gavin Clutts of Hazard, Kentucky. In fact, four golfers from the Bluegrass state are within 3 shots of the lead heading into round two. Cameron Roberts from Robinson Creek, Kentucky shot 68 and is only 3 strokes back.

On the girls’ side, Athena Singh from Morehead, Kentucky set the pace with a 3-under par 67. Isabella Christy from Paintsville, Kentucky is 3-over par and is 6 strokes back.

Round two tee times begin Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Jamie Rife, 51, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, faces several charges after a police pursuit in Pike...
Man’s name released in Pike County pursuit, shots-fired incident
Fallen tree topples power lines along East Mud River Road in Milton.
Thousands in West Virginia without power after severe weather
Fire spread from a camper to a home, causing extensive damage to the house in Ona, West Virginia.
Fire extensively damages home
Bernard “Bernie” Hickman, 40, was arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit in Wayne...
Man arrested after high-speed pursuit

Latest News

AJGA Bluegrass Junior back at Bellefonte Country Club
AJGA Bluegrass Junior back at Bellefonte Country Club
AJGA Bluegrass Junior back at Bellefonte Country Club
AJGA Bluegrass Junior back at Bellefonte CC
Over 70 teams are taking part in hoops games this week
Summer league tips off in Ashland
Ashland Summer League