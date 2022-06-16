Barboursville golfer shares lead after round 1 at AJGA Bluegrass

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The leaderboard at the AJGA Bluegrass Junior golf tournament has more than a little local flavor after round 1 of the tournament at Bellefonte Country Club.

Barboursville’s Cameron Jarvis posted a 5-under 65 to share the lead in the boys’ division with Gavin Clutts of Hazard, Kentucky. In fact, four golfers from the Bluegrass state are within 3 shots of the lead heading into round two. Cameron Roberts from Robinson Creek, Kentucky shot 68 and is only 3 strokes back.

On the girls’ side, Athena Singh from Morehead, Kentucky set the pace with a 3-under par 67. Isabella Christy from Paintsville, Kentucky is 3-over par and is 6 strokes back.

Round two tee times begin Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m.

