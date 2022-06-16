Charleston fire official talks generator safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Power outages have been the source of headaches throughout the tri-state area this week.

Many tend to turn to using portable generators to power their homes.

“When the storms come, it’s common for folks to lose power and it’s common practice for household generators to be used,” Charleston Fire Captain David Hodges said.

However, incorrectly using one could pose the risk of starting a fire.

He said safely using a generator starts by picking the best spot to keep it, which should be outside.

“The best spot is going to be a predetermined area, that way it’s going to be easy access and minimal use of electricity and electrical cords to run to the power supply, he said. “It has to be on a firm surface so it doesn’t roll away.”

Hodges said generators should be kept back 5 feet away from any object.

Keeping it outside prevents carbon monoxide from turning the home into a danger zone.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that people will leave it indoors in a garage and assume enough air will flow through a garage but that’s not true,” he said. “Carbon monoxide will continue to flow a poisonous gas throughout your home.”

He said ahead of severe weather, test out the generator.

“Pull it outside to make sure it’s going to work properly,” he said. “I’d encourage you to not leave it outside during the storm so it doesn’t get blown away. It does pose the risk of fire growth, especially with all that fuel on top of it.”

Hodges says working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors should also be in use if there are plans to use a generator.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.