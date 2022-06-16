Advertisement

Crews on scene of head-on crash

Wreck GFX
Wreck GFX(WIBW)
By Jackson Lilly
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene Thursday evening of a head-on crash in the West Side area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

Those involved are being checked out at the scene, located at the intersection of Strawberry Road and Coal River Road, for possible injuries.

The accident was reported at 5:25 p.m. Dispatchers say one vehicle was reported over a hillside and another was in the roadway. One caught fire but was put out by crews on the scene.

Additional details are unavailable. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

