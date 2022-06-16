Advertisement

Free smoke detector installation program comes to Huntington

Free Smoke Detector Day
By Summer Jewell
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington, the Huntington Fire Department, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and the American Red Cross are teaming up to bring smoke detectors to an area in need.

Free smoke detector installation day will take place on June 22, 2022 from 1-4 p.m.

You can register for the program here.

