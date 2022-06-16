Heat wave to succumb to cooling showers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late this Thursday afternoon a 4th straight 90 degree day has solidified the current heat wave into major status. While it’s a flip of a coin whether we can hit 90 officially on Friday again, the bottom line is Friday will be the last hot day of this current spell. To do the cooling trick, Mother Nature has hired a cold front and some thunderstorms which will pass in scattered form the next 24 hours.

Specifically while thunderstorms have been common Thursday afternoon and evening to our north, a few of those thundery segments will try to pass thru the region overnight. Whether it’s a shower, a brief storm with gusty winds and a lighting strike or just a flickering sky from some heat lightning, the duration of any rain and storms will be rather compact. Chances are any one location gets an hour or less of rain.

The timing of Friday rains should be good for night time concerts (Live on Levee in Charleston, Main Street Live in Pikeville), Fairs (Magnolia in Matewan, Boone County Fair) and outdoor theater (HART IN THE PARK in Huntington and Johnny Cash tribute at Chief Logan). By early evening the scattered daytime rains will be gone chased away by an arriving refreshing breeze.

Then the Father’s day weekend will unfold in grand style for dads with warm sun by day (highs near 80) and comfy air at night (60s after dark with lows by Sunday morning in the 50s).

