Keeping your pet safe in the heat

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Any time we’re dealing with temperatures in the high 90s, heat stroke is one of the most dangerous illnesses you can get.

If you leave your dog, cat, or any other pet outside for too long, they can get dangerously sick too.

“It’s really important to limit breaks outside particularly while the sun is up,” said Sarah Tolley with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. “Limit the breaks and the number of times they go out in a day and how long they’re out for each time.”

Tolley said there are signs in animals of heat exhaustion including excessive panting and pacing around for shade.

If it escalates to heat stroke, they may not be able to stand or suffer a seizure.

So, if you’re taking your dog for a walk, you want to avoid the middle of the day.

“It needs to be early in the morning or late in the evening when you’re going for a long walk to really stretch their legs,” she said. “If you are from home for the day, quick breaks, five minutes. Set a timer on your phone and bring them back in.”

At the Humane Association, they’re taking care of dozens of dogs and cats.

When it gets this hot, they start coming in at 6:30 a.m. to make sure they can take everyone outside.

They can’t take their dogs to their normal play areas because there’s a chance they’ll burn their paws.

“If it’s too hot for you to hold your hand or foot on the pavement for ten seconds, it’s too hot for paws as well,” Tolley said.

Cement surfaces can already hurt pets’ paws, but when it comes to asphalt, extra caution is needed. Tolley said a 10-minute walk can result in first-degree burns to their paws.

