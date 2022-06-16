Ky AG announces indictment of Floyd County school administrator

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Thursday that action by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of a school administrator, for alleged crimes involving the sexual assault of minors.

On June 15, 2022, a Floyd County Grand Jury indicted April Bradford, 50, of Weeksbury for eleven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, first degree; one count of sodomy, second degree; and seven counts of sodomy, third degree.

The charges are related to allegations made by two victims who were minors between 1997 and 2007, at the time the alleged crimes occurred.

The case was investigated by the Kentucky State Police. Special Prosecutions Unit Executive Director Rewa Zakharia presented the case before the Floyd County Grand Jury on behalf of the Commonwealth.

A Floyd County Circuit Court Judge has issued a warrant for Bradford’s arrest.

Further information has not been released.

