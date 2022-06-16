Advertisement

Louisa Police Department investigating vandalism

Louisa Police Department is seeking information into the Criminal Mischief damage to the old...
Louisa Police Department is seeking information into the Criminal Mischief damage to the old Foodland building.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Louisa Police Department needs your help investigating graffiti at a local business.

The department is seeking information about damage at to the old Foodland building.

If you know have any information about the incident, police ask you to call 606-638-4058 or email info@louisapd.org if you have information.

