Louisa Police Department investigating vandalism
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Louisa Police Department needs your help investigating graffiti at a local business.
The department is seeking information about damage at to the old Foodland building.
If you know have any information about the incident, police ask you to call 606-638-4058 or email info@louisapd.org if you have information.
