Louisa Police Department investigating vandalism

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Louisa Police Department needs your help investigating graffiti at a local business.

The department is seeking information about damage at to the old Foodland building.

If you know have any information about the incident, police ask you to call 606-638-4058 or email info@louisapd.org if you have information.

