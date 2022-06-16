Man arrested by cyber crimes unit on child porn charges

CATLETTSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - A man from Catlettsburg, Kentucky was arrested after a search warrant revealed multiple electronic images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material, officials report Thursday.

The Ashland Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit along with assistance from the Catlettsburg Police Department executed the search warrant at Darrin Rose’s home June 15.

Rose, 39, of Catlettsburg was arrested following a search of his home and charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Rose was arrested without incident and charged with KRS 531.335(3) Possess Matter Portray Sexual Performance by Minor U/12 and KRS 531.340 Distribution of Matter Portraying Sex Performance by Minor U/12.

Multiple electronic items were seized and transported to the APD Cyber Crime Unit where they will be subjected to further examination.

More charges are expected to follow.

