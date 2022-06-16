Advertisement

Man charged after stealing more than 50 kegs from bars, restaurants, police say

John Griffith was charged with three counts of grand larceny.
John Griffith was charged with three counts of grand larceny.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – An Oklahoma man has been arrested for stealing dozens of kegs from bars and restaurants in Tulsa.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras in January stealing kegs from multiple restaurants. In total, he stole more than 50 kegs worth thousands of dollars, police said.

After receiving tips from the public, the suspect was identified as John Griffith. On Tuesday, officers arrested Griffith and charged him with three counts of grand larceny.

Griffith bonded out of jail a few hours after his arrest, according to jail records. His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Rife, 51, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, faces several charges after a police pursuit in Pike...
Man’s name released in Pike County pursuit, shots-fired incident
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Crews work to restore fiber-optic lines that were damaged early Wednesday afternoon in an...
Some Suddenlink customers without service after accident
P-EBT to be issued for non-students receiving SNAP in West Virginia
Shooting generic
Teen pleads guilty in deadly shooting

Latest News

A proud mom watched her son defy the odds and graduate from high school after being diagnosed...
Teen overcomes brain condition to graduate
Gary Becker, 63, was arrested and charged for threatening a violent act.
Dialysis patient threatened to shoot hospital staff over meal he was given, police say
Director C.W. Sigman said stacking up on basic essentials goes a long way.
Kanawha Co. Emergency Management walks through building a disaster kit
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection focused the hearing on Trump’s...
Jan. 6 committee explores Trump pressure on Pence