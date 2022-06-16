Mountain Health holds “Stop the Bleed” courses
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Blood loss can be deadly, and knowing how to treat injuries could mean the difference between life and death.
Mountain Health is working to educate the community with virtual “Stop the Bleed” courses.
Dr. Dominique Wong from Cabell Huntington Hospital stopped by First Look at Four to demonstrate some life-saving measures.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.