Advertisement

Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to allow teachers to be armed in schools

A lawmaker in Pennsylvania is working on a bill that would allow teachers to be armed in schools. (Source: WGAL)
By Tom Lehman
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGAL) - A lawmaker in Pennsylvania is working on a bill that would allow teachers to be armed in schools.

Doug Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate, is introducing the bill in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers.

However, Mastriano is already facing pushback from the state’s largest teachers’ union.

State Education Association President Rich Askey says more guns in schools could lead to more violence and complicate police response to an active shooter.

“If a first responder comes in and sees someone with a gun, they’re not going to know if it’s that person causing problems, or if it’s the librarian, and what are they gonna do?” he said.

Mastriano’s office said the legislation will require school resource officers to be made aware of who is allowed to be armed at a school. Those staffers would also be trained on how to interact with law enforcement.

Val Finnell of Gun Owners of America backs Mastriano’s proposal and provided input on the bill.

“Over 20 states have these measures in place already, and there haven’t really been any problems with teachers having their guns stolen or taken from them,” Finnell said.

The proposal would require armed school staffers to have a valid state concealed carry permit and receive additional education and certification for proficiency and training.

Copyright 2022 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Rife, 51, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, faces several charges after a police pursuit in Pike...
Man’s name released in Pike County pursuit, shots-fired incident
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Crews work to restore fiber-optic lines that were damaged early Wednesday afternoon in an...
Some Suddenlink customers without service after accident
P-EBT to be issued for non-students receiving SNAP in West Virginia
Shooting generic
Teen pleads guilty in deadly shooting

Latest News

Summer travel trends
Summer travel trends
Hottest food trends and traditions of New Orleans cuisine
Hottest food trends and traditions of New Orleans cuisine
Rose, 39, of Catlettsburg was arrested and charged with possession of matter portraying a...
Man arrested by cyber crimes unit on child porn charges
New book store 'Booktenders' opening soon
New book store ‘Booktenders’ opening soon
A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election