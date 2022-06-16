Advertisement

Power restoration efforts continue in W.Va.

Since the lights went out, WSAZ has been asking where crews are working and restoration times.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A little more than 10,000 people were still in the dark as the sun rose Thursday morning -- three days after storms, wind, and trees knocked out the power.

By the end of the day Thursday, crews hope to have most people up and running.

An Appalachian Power spokesperson responded through text Tuesday morning saying, “We had first responders working to clear hazards last night, but did not have crews working aloft making repairs because of the safety concerns about high wind gusts and fallen trees.”

The spokesperson also said the company requested an additional 400 workers early Tuesday morning.

Since then, the number of people without power has dropped, but with oppressive heat holding steady, many are concerned over safety.

WSAZ asked during an interview Thursday morning why it’s taking so long to restore power, among other questions.

